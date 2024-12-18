Pick Up Your FREE Memorial Day Keepsake at Vase Funeral Home

Vase Funeral Home would like to offer Memorial Ornaments to all the families in the community who have lost someone close to their hearts.

“This holiday season, may we all embrace the gift of our beautiful holiday memories of those who are gone. Even as we grieve, we are grateful for the joy we have shared.“

PICK UP TIMES:

December 9th-20th

8:30am – 3:30pm

“A little Christmas star hung upon my tree, there to remind me that you cannot be with me. I remember all the memories, the laughter and the cheer and I am sure on Christmas morning I will shed a tear. I feel so lucky, that I had you in my life. So for now until we meet again on every Christmas eve- I’ll search for you amongst the stars because in always I do believe.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...