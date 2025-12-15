Pick Up Your FREE Memorial Keepsake at Vase Funeral Home

Vase Funeral Home would like to offer Memorial Ornaments to all the families in the community who have lost someone close to their hearts.

“This holiday season, may we all embrace the gift of our beautiful holiday memories of those who are gone. Even as we grieve, we are grateful for the joy we have shared.“

PICK UP TIMES:

December 15th- 23rd

8:30am – 3:30pm

“This Christmas angel comes your way to bless you this and every day. She comes to earth from heaven above to fill your heart with peace and love. One night two thousand years ago, a star bathed earth in heaven’s glow and shepherds heard the angels call for peace on earth, goodwill to all. The Christmas angel still imparts this message to all faithful hearts. She’ll bless you and your loved ones dear day after day throughout the year.”

