Pickin’ Palace Held Concert for 30 Year Anniversary

ROCK SPRINGS — The Pickin’ Palace held a concert event for their 30 year anniversary involving food, musical performances, and a store-wide sale.

The 30 year anniversary celebration saw multiple music genres on a stage set up across the street from the storefront from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 17. The musical acts started with individual performances at 11 a.m. with bands later in the day. Individual performances included Zephyr Gray, Chuck Dittman, Micah Pasley, and Gentry Fox. Bands included Zamtrip, Toomer, Ellie & Austin, Atlas Falls, Wy5, and Damn Straight. Each performance put signatures on a guitar that was put up for raffle by Pickin’ Palace.

Pickin’ Palace had a storewide sale of 30% off and dollar CDs set up outside. Istanbul Bistro and 307 Desserts had treats for the event participants, Kustom De Lux Studio made an appearance to hand paint pinstripes on guitars, and a crafting station was put in place for children.