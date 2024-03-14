Pierce Brosnan Fined for Hiking Off Trail in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Pierce Brosnan, 70, of Malibu, California, was fined $500, and required to pay a $1,000 community service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund, a $30 court processing fee, and a $10 special assessment. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick imposed the sentence on March 14, in Mammoth, Wyoming.

Mr. Brosnan pleaded guilty to foot travel in a thermal area. According to court documents, on or about Nov. 1, 2023, Brosnan uploaded pictures to his Instagram page of himself standing on a Yellowstone National Park thermal feature at Mammoth Hot Springs. There are signs posted in the area that warn visitors of the dangers of thermal features and state that visitors must remain on the designated boardwalks and trails.

The United States Attorney’s Office asked the court to sentence Brosnan to 2 years’ probation and the maximum fine of $5,000.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The National Park Service (NPS) reminds Yellowstone visitors that the ground in thermal areas is fragile and thin, and scalding water is just below the surface. Therefore, trespassing on thermal features is dangerous and can harm delicate natural resources within the park. Additionally, the park was established primarily to protect these hydrothermal areas. NPS encourages visitors to exercise extreme caution around thermal features by staying on boardwalks and trails.

NPS also urges people to protect themselves and the fragile environment by taking the Yellowstone Pledge: act responsibly and safely and set a good example for others. If you see someone, in person or online, whose behavior might hurt them, others, or the park, tell a ranger. If you’re in the park, dial 911. Learn about safety in Yellowstone.

This case was investigated by the National Park Service. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Calmes.