Pilot Butte Ave. Businesses Receive Facade Grants

Members of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency present the owners of Crazy Chicks Embroidery & Laser Engraving with a facade improvement grant check. Those pictured are Danielle Salas and Terri Nations (URA staff), Maria Mortensen (URA Board Chairwoman), April Eccker (Crazy Chicks Embroidery & Laser Engraving owner), Sue Lozier (URA Board Vice-Chairwoman), David Tate (URA Board Secretary/Treasurer). Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street.

ROCK SPRINGS — Two downtown businesses received facade grants from the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, both of which are located on Pilot Butte Avenue.

Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant and Crazy Chicks Embroidery & Laser Engraving received the grants. Casa Chavez received $2,944 to help with improvements in the parking lot behind the business. Crazy Chicks received $1,162 to help with upgrades to the storefront.

According to the URA, the enhancements contribute to the revitalization of Downtown Rock Springs. The organization says the area is seeing steady growth and investment through the Wyoming Blocks Program from the Wyoming Business Council and Wyoming Main Street. The URA has awarded more than $300,000 in facade improvement grants during its 20-year history.

