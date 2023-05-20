Pinedale Anticline Annual Planning Documents Are Now Online 

PINEDALE — In lieu of an in-person meeting, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pinedale Field Office has made Pinedale Anticline Project Area planning updates available online. Documents typically presented during a meeting, including wildlife, air, water, operator, and agency reports, are available here

The Pinedale Anticline Natural Gas Field is located in the Upper Green River Basin of west-central Wyoming, south of Pinedale. The Anticline’s 198,000 acres of rolling sagebrush are 80 percent federally owned.

The area has one of the richest concentrations of natural gas in the United States, currently estimated at more than 25 trillion cubic feet. 

Planning documents include information on the following: 

  • Annual wildlife updates, such as mule deer and greater sage-grouse population reports and mitigation actions 
  • Annual air, water and operator updates concerning socioeconomics, air quality, water quality, reclamation, and operator development projections 

Comments and questions can be submitted to Tracy Hoover at thoover@blm.gov, 307-367-5342, or Brandon Teppo at bteppo@blm.gov, 307-367-5309. Comments will be accepted through June 2. 

The Pinedale Anticline Project Office Board of Directors are still meeting in-person on May 31. For more information on that meeting, click here. For general information about the Pinedale Anticline Project Area, click here.

