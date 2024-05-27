Pinedale Artist Featured in June CFAC Exhibit

Pinedale artist Dan Abernathy will be the featured artist at the Community Fine Arts Center for the month of June. Residents are invited to the opening reception of June 1 from 2-4 p.m. Courtesy photo

ROCK SPRINGS – A new exhibit is opening at the Community Fine Arts Center June 1 with Pinedale artist Dan Abernathy and residents are invited to meet Anernathy at an opening reception June 1 from 2-4 p.m.

Abernathy describes himself as being “known for his art, his camera, his writing and as a vagabond who walks in dreams of a pure, hedonistic life. He is also known as a poet, with some of the most illogical views and inspirations seen or heard.”

Abernathy travels all over the world to compose and to share his art and writings. For, “what best describes an artist is the same thing which describes an adventurer,” he writes.

“The longing for something intense, grand, revolutionary, new horizons with different natural laws,” he writes.

He left his hometown in Bayfield, Colorado, to join the U.S. Army in 1976, serving in the 1st of the 509th Airborne Battalion Combat Team in Italy before incurring injuries in a parachute jump. Since 1980, Abernathy’s home base has been Pinedale, but he is “most comfortable when he is on the road allowing his visual life to expand and evolve as he travels the globe always looking for new sights to capture and experience.”

Abernathy has been published nationally and internationally, has won numerous awards for his art, photography and writing. He has published two books of poetry, “Looking For Security While Wearing a Loincloth” and “I Don’t Shave on Sundays” and three chapbooks, “My Mind Has Forgot to Age,” “Morning Sex and Pancakes” and “Categories Beyond Classification.”

This artist has devoted his life to perceiving the world “through capturing poignant images, be it through the lens of a camera, drawing tablet or an ink pen. He knowingly admits that not all sights and experiences have the same destination of exposing themselves.”

The exhibit will remain on display through June 29. The center will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday on June 19.

The center will be open its regular hours of Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m. the rest of the month. The CFAC is located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs.