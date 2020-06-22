Pinedale Company Wins Prestigious Award, Earns Worldwide Recognition

PINEDALE — CamRanger’s latest accolade is the prestigious 2020 Red Dot Product Design Award, for its wireless camera control accessory, the CamRanger 2. A Red Dot award has worldwide recognition and is known internationally as one of the most sought-after endorsements of excellent product design and functionality. It is highly competitive with award winners including Apple, Fujifilm, Sony, and numerous top global companies. The 2020 Red Dot Award was the most selective yet with consideration of products from over 60 countries. The CamRanger 2 will be displayed at the Red Dot Museum located on the UNESCO World Heritage Site Zollverein until May 2021.

Since the original CamRanger debuted in 2012, CamRanger is the established industry leader in wireless camera control and software having won numerous industry awards. CamRanger LLC is located in Pinedale, Wyoming where husband and wife owners and engineers, Dave Pawlowski and Melissa Ryckman, operate the business with their team. CamRanger created the first wireless accessory for camera control and advanced workflow options and has been utilized by some of the most renowned photographers and businesses in the world, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, professional and top sports teams (including NFL, MLB, NHL, NCAA), National Geographic and other top wildlife photographers, feature film production companies, leading photography instructors, and countless photography studios worldwide.

The CamRanger 2 was designed and developed to meet the needs of professional photographers and offers impressive performance, unmatched speed, and advanced, yet intuitive, software features. Its patented technology allows photographers to shoot wirelessly to their smartphone, tablet or computer as well as change the camera settings, adjust focus, control video recording, and much more. Native applications for the best possible user experience were developed in-house for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. The CamRanger 2 is compatible with Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, and Sony cameras.