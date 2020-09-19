Pinedale Elementary Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

SUBLETTE COUNTY — The Sublette COVID-19 Response Group has reported that a student at Pinedale Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Sublette County School District No. 1 announced the positive test result Friday evening.

The school district said the student will be excluded from school through an isolation order from Sublette County Public Health. Students who test positive will be allowed to return to school when the isolation order is lifted.

Families will be receiving an email from public health if their student had any possible contact with the student. If you receive an email from public health, the district asks that you please monitor your student and contact your medical provider if they have any symptoms.

“This does not mean that your student needs to quarantine. Anyone who needs to quarantine will be called on the phone directly by public health,” the district wrote in a Facebook status.

All areas of the building where this student was present will be thoroughly disinfected.

On Friday there were 48 people in isolation or quarantine in the Boulder, Daniel and Pinedale areas. Sublette County has 71 total cases, 16 active, 54 recoveries, and one death as of Saturday morning.