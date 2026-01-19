Pinedale Man Announces U.S. House Campaign

PINEDALE — A fifth-generation Wyoming Republican from Pinedale is announcing his intent to seek election to Wyoming’s U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Matt McGinnis describes himself as a pro-life, Second Amendment-supporting conservative who is the true Wyomingite running for the seat. He also said he fully supports President Donald Trump’s vision for the nation.

He said his pride and appreciation for Wyoming’s hardworking families are keystones that led him to seek election. He also expressed feeling infuriated at other candidates in the race, calling them “imposters running for their own gain.”

“One of the candidates was raised in a different state and has lived in Wyoming less than other states. Another chose to abandon Wyoming, then return and has the audacity to think we would elect them to represent us. Even another chose to run for an election in a different state,” McGinnis wrote in his campaign announcement. “Raised in Wyoming, I learned there is nothing the people value more than honesty, integrity, and hard work, which is what I plan to bring to Washington D.C.”

McGinnis said he will fight to support Wyoming ranchers, saying ranchers are working to keep the dream alive and pass it to their children. He also said government spending has gotten out of control and believes the breaking point will come soon, saying he will hold the government accountable for the mismanagement of taxpayer money. McGinnis also supports the idea of taking some Bureau of Land Management-administered land and selling it to the state to give Wyoming the opportunity to make more revenue from the land.