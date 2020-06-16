Pinedale Opens New Recreational Vehicle Dump and Fill Station

PINEDALE — The Town of Pinedale Recreational Vehicle Dump and Fill Station is ready for summer. In celebration, the town will be hosting a grand opening on site at 957 West Pine Street, behind Rocky Mountain Wash on Friday, June 19, at 10 am.

The first 10 recreational vehicles with a local license plate will be able to use the facility at no charge.

The completion of this project has been a Town Council priority for the last several years. The Dump and Fill Station will provide a much-needed service to both our local community and the many travelers that come through Pinedale.

This new project will now allow recreational vehicles to dispose of waste for a flat fee as well as provide a water fill station for recreation and industrial vehicles.

The Pinedale Town Council wishes to thank the Wyoming Business Council, Rocky Mountain Wash, Rio Verde Engineering, Teletractors, Hayley Ruland, Josh Wilson, and the many people who worked hard complete this project.