Pinedale School Nurse Receives 2025 RISE Award

Amy Deeds with her award in a line of support including Governor Mark Gordon and Superintendent Megan Degenfelder

PINEDALE — A school nurse based in Pinedale was a recipient of a Wyoming Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) award recently.

Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Education named Amy Deeds one of the award recipients.

Deeds is a school nurse at Pinedale Elementary School in Sublette County School District No. 1. She was nominated for the award and was described as “one of the most caring people I have had the pleasure to work with” and “an invaluable asset to our school and a role model for all school nurses” in her nomination letter.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The RISE Award was passed by Congress in 2019 and is overseen by the U.S. Department of Education to honor classified school employees who provide exemplary service. Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder presented the Wyoming winners with the award May 12.