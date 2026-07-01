Pinedale’s Free Concert Series Celebrates 4th of July with Western Swing, Nashville Country!

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

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Music starts at 4 pm at American Legion Park in Downtown Pinedale, and all shows are free to the public, so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler, and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites! More info at soundcheckpinedale.com.

Pinedale Fine Arts Council Release

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues this Saturday, July 4th, with Nashville’s Sweet Megg and her full band headlining. Special guests The Lonesome Heroes, from Austin, will play middle bill with their Cosmic County trio. And fellow Texan’s Georgia Parker & Hunter Burgamy will open things up with a full set of Western Swing and Classic Country. Music will kick off around 4:00 pm at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

The July 4th show is presented in conjunction with the Town of Pinedale’s annual 4th of July picnic (free, noon-2pm, bring a side). We’ll wrap music up betwen 8:00pm-8:30pm to ensure plenty of time to find a spot to catch Pinedale’s famous fireworks show (sundown, launched from Duley Key Fields). All Soundcheck shows are presented FREE and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Sweet Megg is a genre-blending vocalist and songwriter, weaving jazz, country, and blues into a sound that feels both timeless and fresh. Originally from NYC and now based in Nashville, she has traveled the world honing her craft everywhere from Parisian jazz clubs to Southern honky-tonks. Sweet Megg began her career performing in dingy bars, coffee shops, and DIY loft venues of the East Village and Brooklyn. At 22, she moved to Paris to study jazz vocals, gigging across the city before returning to New York to spend a decade as a full-time jazz vocalist, steeped in the traditions of early jazz and blues.



The Lonesome Heroes have been dancing the line between indie, country, and Americana sounds for two decades in Austin, Texas. Seven albums in, 2026 finds the Heroes at home working on their eighth studio record (their fifth release in five years!).



Where Texas meets Louisiana, Georgia Parker and Hunter Burgamy bring authentic Western swing and classic country music to life. Drawing inspiration from legends like Bob Wills and Willie Nelson, their performances are steeped in tradition while remaining fresh and vibrant. Parker is the recipient of the Ameripolitan Awards for Western Swing Female (2020) and Western Swing Band (2019), while Burgamy is a founding member of New Orleans’ beloved Secret Six Jazz Band.

All Soundcheck shows are free and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org.



The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, Keller Williams Jackson Hole, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Cultural Trust, Wyoming Community Foundation, Blue Spruce Operating and First Bank.

Got a minute? Give some of the upcoming acts a listen and start making plans! ?



‘Little Bit’ SWEET MEGG (The Basement, Nashville) BOPFLIX sessions: HERE





The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Cultural Trust, Wyoming Community Foundation, Blue Spruce Operating and First Bank of Wyoming.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com