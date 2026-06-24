Pinedale’s Free Concert Series Kicks off Saturday Night with Cowpunk Legends Jenny Don’t & the Spurs!

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

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Music starts at 5pm at American Legion Park in Downtown Pinedale, and all shows are free to the public, so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler, and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites! More info at soundcheckpinedale.com.

Pinedale Fine Arts Council Release

Pinedale, Wyoming’s 19th annual Soundcheck Summer Music Series kicks off Saturday June 27 with Pacific Northwest Cowpunk favorites Jenny Don’t & the Spurs and special guests Danglin’ Chains (local) playing support. Music kicks off around 5:00 pm with Jenny Don’t hitting the sate around 6:30.

All Soundcheck shows are FREE and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. New to the fold the year will be free dance lessons an hour before the show (4pm) hosted by WYLD Dance Company! Come early, learn to two-step and spend the night dancing!

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs have spent over a decade forging their own path in music, pioneering a unique brand of high-energy Country Western that captivates fans from the traditional Western scene to the raw energy of garage rock. Their captivating stage presence, infectious enthusiasm, and extensive discography have garnered them a global following, leading to tours on continents rarely visited by country bands.

Jenny Don’t, known for her strong-willed and independent nature, embodies the authentic outlaw spirit of Country Western music. Her songwriting, influenced by the contrasting landscapes of the Pacific Northwest and Southwestern desert, forms the bedrock of their sound. The band skillfully merges their garage-rock origins with a distinct western flair, characterized by driving tempos, gritty fuzz tones, and a high-octane, rockin’ western delivery that sets them apart from the herd. Their music authentically captures the outlaw spirit, with hints of gritty surf like Dick Dale, while paying homage to classic country legends like Johnny Paycheck and George Jones.

Now with Buddy Weeks on drums, the band continues to showcase their resilience and fresh energy. Bass player Kelly Halliburton and lead guitarist Christopher March, whose reverb-drenched tones echo the haunting allure of the desert night sky, round out the core. Jenny Don’t and the Spurs are dedicated to crafting memorable and authentic music, pulling from a variety of genres to emphasize authenticity over conformity. As Jenny says, “We’ve got a lot of open road ahead of us.”

Much like the rhinestones on their custom outfits, handcrafted by Jenny herself, the band shines brightly, illustrating their dedication to creating memorable and authentic music.

All Soundcheck shows are free and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org.



The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, Keller Williams Jackson Hole, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Cultural Trust, Wyoming Community Foundation, Blue Spruce Operating and First Bank.

Got a minute? Give some of the upcoming acts a listen and start making plans! ?

Jenny Don’t & the Spurs: HERE





The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Cultural Trust, Wyoming Community Foundation, Blue Spruce Operating and First Bank of Wyoming.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com