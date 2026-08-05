Pinedale’s Free Concert Series Rolls into August with Texas Rock ‘n Roll this Weekend, Mid-West Americana Next Weekend!

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

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Music starts at 5 pm at American Legion Park in Downtown Pinedale, and all shows are free to the public, so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler, and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites! More info at soundcheckpinedale.com.

Pinedale Fine Arts Council Release

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series wraps up with two jam-packed August concerts – one this Saturday (8/8) and another next Friday (8/14)!

First up, Austin’s Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers bring their piano-driven rock ‘n roll to American Legion Park on Saturday, August 8th, with special guests from Minneapolis, Buffalo Galaxy!

And on Friday August 14, up-and-coming Mid-West Americana group Low Gap bring their full band to town to close out the series with special guest from Missouri, Forrest McCurren!

Music for both shows kicks off at 5 pm at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

All Soundcheck shows are presented FREE and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere!

SATURDAY AUGUST 8 (5PM): Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers, Buffalo Galaxy

Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers are a high-energy, piano-driven roots rock band hailing from Austin, Texas. Imagine the raw passion of Bruce Springsteen colliding with the electrifying showmanship of Jerry Lee Lewis—New Orleans late-night revelry infused with Southern rock soul and a Texas Gulf Coast groove. And if that’s not enough, Nik Parr takes it to the next level, playing saxophone and piano at the same time—you’ve got to see it to believe it.

Known for their dynamic live performances, Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in roots music, including Marc Broussard, Rebirth Brass Band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Black Joe Lewis, The Soul Rebels, Dumpstaphunk, The Heavy Heavy, Shinyribs, The Damn Quails, and Mike Zito.

Banjo, Mandolin, Upright Bass, and Acoustic Guitar play off each other reaching both interstellar space and a universal familiarity. Their song catalog ranges from short and sweet Bill Monroe to long, but entertaining versions of their originals “Light-Years Away” and “River Run.” They’re known for their catchy contemporary bluegrass tunes “Time Machine” and “Sink In.” Don’t worry, every set is something new!

Nik Parr

Buffalo Galaxy (Minneapolis, MN) is where heavy hitting psychedelia meets old timin’ bluegrass. Their songwriting, patience, and personalities prove they go deep!

FRIDAY AUGUST 14 (5PM): Low Gap, Forrest McCurren

Low Gap are known for their well-crafted songs and animated concerts, have roots planted in Ohio and Eastern Kentucky, which show up clearly in their music. They, along with their five-piece band, blend 90s alt-country and americana with modern country sentiment. Original and unique, their songs manage to garner mainstream attention and critical acclaim from all corners of the increasingly diverse country genre.

Forrest McCurren comes from the heart of the heartland, where the foothills of the Ozarks meet the Big Muddy: The Middle-of-Missouri. Blazing his own trail while stylistically tipping his hat to the songwriting giants of the past, McCurren wields the magic of lyricism to cast a light on the many intricacies of everyday life set against vignettes of Middle America. Tackling topics such as: wise words from waitresses, heartbroken high school football standouts, and tattooed trailer park lovers, McCurren writes songs for good people that got bad grades in school, are drunk on dreams, and still trying to figure out if life is sour or sweet.

Low Gap

All Soundcheck shows are free and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org. More info at soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to check us our on Facebook and Instagram @pinedalefinearts

Got a minute? Give some of the upcoming acts a listen and start making plans! ?

Low Gap: HERE

Nik Parr: HERE

The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Cultural Trust, Wyoming Community Foundation, Blue Spruce Operating and First Bank of Wyoming.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com