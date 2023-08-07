Pinedale’s Soundcheck Series Concludes Friday Night with The Last Revel, Kimmi Bitter

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series concludes Friday, August 11 with “Front Porch” Americana trio The Last Revel and special guests Kimmi Bitter and the Westside Twang (trio)!

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale.

Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), the Soundcheck Series features 5 free concerts at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale.

Music will start at 5:00 p.m.

Shows are free to the public and are kid/pet friendly.

Setting the Soundcheck Series aside from other area music events is PFAC’s commitment to providing a family-friendly atmosphere at all of its shows.

From face painting to lemonade stands to between set performances by local dance students, the Soundcheck Series has no shortage of offerings for kids and parents alike. At the heart of the series though is an eclectic lineup of music featuring everything from cow-punk to soul to breezy California folk.

So dust off your coolers and grab a camp chair and head to Pinedale for a great summer of music!

And be sure to visit soundcheckpinedale.com and visitpinedale.org today to help plan your trip!

Friday, August 11th’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Lineup:

The Last Revel

The Last Revel utilizes their multi-instrumental abilities to bring the full spectrum of modern Americana to life with lush arrangements of three-part vocal harmonies, acoustic and electric guitars, upright bass, fiddle, and 5-string banjo to consistently support impassioned performances of their honest and heartfelt songwriting.

Now living in three different cities across the US, these three independently talented singer- songwriters bring together the sounds of Nashville TN, Minneapolis MN, & Bozeman MT to create Front Porch Americana soundscapes that are equally original as they are timeless. Drawing influence from their salt of the earth Midwest ethos the band’s songs so naturally blend the genres of Folk, Old Time String-Band and Indie Rock to create a sound that echoes the current heartbeat of America.

Kimmi Bitter

Kimmi Bitter and the Westside Twang

Centered around the vein of old-school country with a cosmic west coast twist, Kimmi Bitter and the Westside Twang are here to transport you on a retro journey into the year 1962 through their nostalgic original songs.

In the recent year, collaboration with Los Angeles producer Michael Gurley on singles “My Grass is Blue” and “I Dream of You” are harmony stricken ballads that have grown comparisons reminiscence of a time when Patsy Cline with the Jordanaires would overtake radio airwaves.

Check out the bands before the show here:

The Last Revel https://youtu.be/CX51UtLn4LU

Kimmi Bitter and the Westside Twang https://youtu.be/qpWPIxcqVDY

For the full lineup and more information visit soundcheckpinedale.com



The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, First Western Trust, Union Wireless, Wells Fargo, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson Fork, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio and Engel & Volkers Real Estate.