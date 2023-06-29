Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Continues July 4 with Soul Songstress Ali McGuirk!

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues Tuesday, July 4th with New England soul- rocker Ali McGuirk (and her full band) headlining.

Special guests Batdorf & the Brother Wolf, a Jackson-based trio will play the middle slot and Jackson singer/songwriter Missy Jo will open things up with a solo set.

Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), the Soundcheck Series features 5 free concerts at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale.

Music will start at 4:00 p.m.

Shows are free to the public and are kid/pet friendly.

Setting the Soundcheck Series aside from other area music events is PFAC’s commitment to providing a family-friendly atmosphere at all of its shows.

From face painting to lemonade stands to between set performances by local dance students, the Soundcheck Series has no shortage of offerings for kids and parents alike. At the heart of the series though is an eclectic lineup of music featuring everything from cow-punk to soul to breezy California folk.

So dust off your coolers and grab a camp chair and head to Pinedale for a great summer of music!

And be sure to visit soundcheckpinedale.com and visitpinedale.org today to help plan your trip!

The July 4th Soundcheck will also coincide with the Town of Pinedale’s annual 4th of July Picnic (2pm-4pm, Free). So come early for FREE hot dogs and hamburgers (BYO sides and beverages) and then stay late for a night of music and then Pinedale’s famous fireworks show at sundown! 🎆

Tuesday July 4th’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Lineup:

Ali McGuirk

Ali McGuirk delivers a sublime set of songs that pair her trademark soul sounds with roots turns and raw rock ‘n roll detours. Growing up just outside Boston, McGuirk doesn’t remember a time when she didn’t want to be a singer. By college, after a couple decades of absorbing ’90s r&b,’70s singer-songwriters and classic soul of every era, McGuirk found her own aesthetic: earthy, pure, propelled by a voice capable of whispering dark truths or belting out big hooks on her originals.

Batdorf & the Brother Wolf

Brother Wolf is Michael Batdorf’s answer to his deep love for Jimi Hendrix and is a Blues-Rock Power-Quartet that plays through the inner Mountain West.

Missy Jo

Born and raised in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Melissa Elliott is a singer, songwriter, teacher and music director performing under the alias Missy Jo whose musical explorations seek to thin the barriers between R&B, Western, and Jazz. Her songs explore cunning observations on the human experience – life, love, romance in the midst of apocalypse, her affinity for thrift shopping. Between her lyrical vulnerability, genre blending, and soulful voice, Missy Jo’s music welcomes listeners into her world.

Check both bands out before the show here:

Allie McGuirk: https://youtu.be/G5-t8ZVc294

Brother Wolf: https://youtu.be/VvmYX1byzNE

Missy Jo: https://youtu.be/2UZy7srY0LU

For the full lineup and more information visit soundcheckpinedale.com



