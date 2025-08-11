Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Friday, August 15 – ARMCHAIR BOOGIE w/ special guest THE CODY SISTERS

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites! More info at welovepac.com.

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Series Concludes Friday night with Wisconsin Jam-Grass Favorites Armchair Boogie

Pinedale Fine Arts Council Release

The 2025 Soundcheck Summer Music Series concludes on Friday, August 15 with Wisconsin jamgrass favorites Armchair Boogie and special guests from Boulder, CO The Cody Sisters! Local acoustic trio Conifer Hollow will open!

Jamgrass, newgrass, funkgrass, whatever you want to call it— Armchair Boogie is rapidly becoming one of the country’s hottest acts. With an unbounded sound, this Wisconsin-based quartet is known for their powerful harmonies, timeless originals, and choice covers, along with unforgettable live performances. The Bluegrass Situation writes, “We recently caught this jammy Wisconsin outfit at Earl Scruggs Music Festival, where they burnt down their late-night set.”

Raised in the Colorado folk and bluegrass scene, The Cody Sisters have built a following with their signature resonant harmonies and meticulous instrumental chops.The Cody Sisters took on a new depth more recently when bassist Will Pavilonis became part of the band, bringing fresh dimensions to their arrangements and sound.

For full the Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org

Got a minute? Give some of the upcoming acts a listen and start making plans! ?

ARMCHAIR BOOGIE: Here





