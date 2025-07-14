Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Friday July 18 – SWEET MEGG w/ special guests JACKSON HOLTE & THE HIGHWAY PATROL

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series rolls on Friday, July 18 with Nashville’s Sweet Megg headlining with her full band! Montana’s Jackson Holte & the Highway Patrol will open the evening with a full band set. Music will start around 5:00 p.m.

Sweet Megg is a genre-blending vocalist and songwriter, weaving jazz, country, and blues into a sound that’s both timeless and fresh. Originally from NYC and now based in Nashville, she’s traveled the world, honing her craft everywhere from Parisian jazz clubs to Southern honky-tonks.

Her latest album, Never Been Home, showcases her signature mix of vintage influences and modern edge. Produced by Mose Wilson & Dennis Crouch and recorded at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville, the album captures Megg’s restless spirit and musical evolution.

Megg began her career performing in dingy bars, coffee shops, and DIY loft venues of the East Village and Brooklyn. At 22, she moved to Paris to study jazz vocals, gigging across the city before returning to New York to spend a decade as a full-time jazz vocalist, steeped in the traditions of early jazz and blues.

Jackson Holte & The Highway Patrol are a five-piece rock and roll band in Western Montana. They formed in 2017 over a shared desire to blend the high lonesome sound of Western music with the deep groove of American rhythm and blues.

All Soundcheck shows are free and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org.



The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and

The Wyoming Cultural Trust.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com