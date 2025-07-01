Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Friday July 4 – MAYA DE VITRY w/ special guests SHELBY MEANS & JOEL TIMMONS & MORE

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Continues July 4 with former Stray Bird Maya De Vitry!

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues Friday, July 4th with Nashville-based singer songwriter Maya De Vitry (formerly of the The Stray Birds) headlining with her band. Special guests Shelby Means & Joel Timmons, a Nashville-based Americana duo will play direct support and local acts The Booms & the Bust (duo) and Jamie Hansen (solo) will perform opening sets beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The July 4th Soundcheck will also coincide with the Town of Pinedale’s annual 4th of July Picnic (noon-2pm, Free). So come early for free hot dogs and hamburgers (BYO sides and beverages) and then stay late for a night of music before checking out Pinedale’s famous fireworks show at sundown!

Maya de Vitry is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, recording artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist whose music blurs the lines of folk, country, indie rock, and Americana. An admirer of the dedicated song craft of writers like John Prine, Gillian Welch, and Townes Van Zandt — and of the stirring vocals of artists like Bonnie Raitt and Nina Simone — Maya de Vitry’s music invites listeners into a space of openness and connection.

After a formative chapter of touring and recording as a member of roots-Americana trio The Stray Birds, Maya launched a solo career with her 2019 album Adaptations, earning praise from Rolling Stone Country, NPR Music, and No Depression. Since then, she has independently released four records and has nurtured a devoted community of listeners. With a magnetic voice and a hard-won sense of purpose, she has toured across North America and Europe, supporting artists like The Wood Brothers, Aoife O’Donovan, John Craigie, and Mighty Poplar. When she is not traveling, Maya thrives in more behind-the-scenes roles, working in recording studios as a producer for other artists within her musical circle (Joel Timmons, Shelby Means, Hannah Delynn). Her songwriting appears on albums by Molly Tuttle, Lindsay Lou, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and Steve Poltz, and her skills as a multi-instrumentalist and harmony singer have contributed to many Nashville recordings.

For full the Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. Shows are free to the public and are kid/pet friendly.

All Soundcheck shows are free and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org.



Soundcheck Sponsors include Pinedale Travel & Tourism / Sublette County Recreation Board / The Pinedale Lodging Tax / High Mountain Real Estate / First Bank of Wyoming / Stantec / Four Pines Physical Therapy / Bank of Jackson Hole / Two Rivers CPA / Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County / Jorgensen Associates / HUB International / Katie Robertson, Associate Broker at Keller Williams Jackson Hole / Wyoming Public Radio & Media / Wyoming Community Foundation / Blue Spruce Operating

Got a minute? Give some of the upcoming acts a listen and start making plans! ?

MAYA DE VITRY: Here





The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and

The Wyoming Cultural Trust.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com