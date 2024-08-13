Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Kicks Continues Friday, August 16 – THEM COULEE BOYS w/ special guest STACY ANTONEL

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Them Coulee Boys

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

Friday, August 16 – THEM COULEE BOYS w/ special guest STACY ANTONEL

Wisconsin’s Them Coulee Boys combine a signature take on folk-grass and Americana with electric instruments and rock and roll. In 2020, they were named Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Band to Watch and in 2021 they won Bluegrass/Americana Band of the Year by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry.

With four full-length albums and an EP behind them, the band has garnered international attention and earned press in American Songwriter, Ditty TV, Folk Alley, and The Bluegrass Situation, as well as tours with Trampled By Turtles, Los Lobos and Old Crow Medicine Show.

The band’s name is a nod to the glacial melt-carved river valleys they call home, known by early French fur trappers as coulees. 2023 marked the band’s 10th year since launching themselves during a now legendary apple farm hootenanny. Known for wild swings of emotion during sets, it is not unusual to see fans in tears and minutes later dancing with abandon. The honesty and ability to talk and sing about the feelings and emotions that shape them has endeared them to a growing group of fans and friends.

Nashville artist Stacy Antonel makes clever, country-leaning Americana that feels both vintage and hyper-modern. Her “country jazz” vocals conjure the great singers of the 20s-30s, with the emotive power of country icon Patsy Cline. Rooted in classic country and laced with elements of jazz, pop, and R&B, Antonel’s narrative songs often feature unconventional themes.

The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and

The Wyoming Cultural Trust.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com