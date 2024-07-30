Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Kicks Continues Friday, August 2 – DOC ROBINSON w/ specials guests Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine. 

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Doc Robinson

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

Friday, August 2 – DOC ROBINSON w/ specials guests Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine

Melding eccentric lyricism, heartbreak harmonies, and dueling lead guitar synergy, Columbus, Ohio’s Doc Robinson has catapulted itself beyond genre categorization into a midwestern “gumbo” concortion. From front man Jon Elliotts commanding tenor vocals, abstract interludes at a moment’s notice, and blissful melodic interjections, Doc revels in a deliberate spectrum of sounds, the audial counterpart to a beautifully splattered Jackson Pollak canvas. Since its inception, the band has established itself as a pioneering voice in the grassroots indie movement of the late 2010s. Nationwide tours (alongside Camp, Neal Francis, The Brook and the Bluff, and more) and song placements on major TV series (The Walking Dead, BoJack Horseman) have allowed them to reach audiences worldwide and has transformed their live performance into feel good sing-along parties.

Aaron Davis is a Wyoming-based/Kentucky native chiefly known as co-founder of national touring act Screen Door Porch, and as engineer-producer-session player at Three Hearted Recording Studio in Hoback, Wyoming. As a multi-instrumentalist (voice, acoustic/electric/resonator/lap steel guitars, banjo, harmonica), the “truly phenomenal songwriter” (Americana UK) works the lesser-worn corners of the American musical fabric through an unconventional lens, leading the press to describe Aaron as “a combination that goes down like top-shelf bourbon” (Austin Chronicle) with “a searing slide guitar” (Country Weekly), and “a particularly standout approach that mixes poetry, groove and roughness” (Lonestar Time).

