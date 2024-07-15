Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Kicks Continues July 20 – COUSIN CURTISS w/ THE TWO TRACKS, BOOM & THE BUST

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Cousin Curtiss

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

Saturday, July 20 – COUSIN CURTISS w/ THE TWO TRACKS, BOOM & THE BUST

Cousin Curtiss brings to the stage a fiery dynamic rarely seen by a solo act and now partnered up with the equally enigmatic and soulfully driven electric guitar prowess of Harrison B, these two road warriors are on a mission to electrify audiences everywhere with their two-man full-band sound. Think, “blues at bluegrass speeds.” Imagine, “rock americana with a soulful drip.” Experience rapid fire acoustic guitar, incendiary harmonica, fiercely energized solos, all driven by a thunderous kick drum.

Americana 4-piece The Two Tracks focus on lyrics, story, and the power of the song, and every arrangement is designed to fully highlight that direct connection between the song and the listener. Hailing from the eastern side of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming, the band has traversed the country bringing their joyful, unique sound to stages big and small! They have opened for artists such as Orville Peck, Eilen Jewell, Kitchen Dwellers, The Black Lillies, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, and more.

Falling under the Americana blanket, The Boom and the Bust (Nathan Curry & Michelle Humber) are Pinedale-based organic story tellers who delve deep into roots of the dirty south and untamed west.

Two Runner

All Soundcheck shows are free and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Got a minute? Give some of the upcoming acts a listen and start making plans! ?

Cousin Curtiss: Here or Here





The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, Astoria Hot Springs and Park, Union Wireless, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson Fork, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Cultural Trust, Wyoming Community Foundation, Blue Spruce Operating and First Bank.

For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com