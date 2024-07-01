Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Kicks Continues July 4th with TWO RUNNER w/ special guests KIMMI BITTER, MISSY JO

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Two Runner

Music starts at 4pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

Thursday, July 4 – TWO RUNNER w/ special guests KIMMI BITTER, MISSY JO

Two Runner is a rising modern folk duo hailing from Northern California is becoming a force to be reckoned with. Strong songwriting and colorful vocal harmonies make way for pure musicianship on clawhammer banjo, flatpicking guitar, and Oldtime fiddle.

Openers: Centered around the vein of old-school country with a touch of the swinging sixties, Kimmi Bitter and the Westside Twang are here to transport you on a retro journey into the year 1962 through their nostalgic songs.

Born and raised in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Melissa Elliott is a singer, songwriter, teacher and music director performing under the alias “Missy Jo. Her songs explore cunning observations on the human experience – life, love, romance in the midst of apocalypse, her affinity for thrift shoppin

The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and

The Wyoming Cultural Trust.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com