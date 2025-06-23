Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Kicks Off this Weekend with TAE & THE NEIGHBORLY w/ special guest GRAVELJAW KEATON.

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series kicks off Saturday, June 28th with Wisconsin-based soul-pop unit TAE & THE NEIGHBRLY headlining and special guest Graveljaw Keaton (solo) opening things up at 5:00 pm!



All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. Shows are free to the public and are kid/pet friendly.



Wisconsin based Soul-pop R&B group Tae & The Neighborly found themselves playing music together in a very unconventional way. They were all neighbors, each one living alone on one floor of a five-story flat. Cake baking is a shared passion of the five member group, but in the sugar shortages early in the 2020 pandemic, they found themselves so continually knocking on each other’s doors asking for a single cup of sugar that a group decision was made to all move in together and share cake-baking resources. And since everyone knows all good rhythms begin in the kitchen, it wasn’t before long that the group began to write and perform together across the nation. Critics hail the group as “having more kick than a bagged-up mule” (Rotary Times) and their live show “…going down smoother than a can of [beans] warmed on the campfire” (Cowboy Gazette).)

Graveljaw Keaton is a one-piece lofi-inspired, western-influenced instrumental guitar artist based in Salt Lake City, UT. Performing professionally for over a decade, Keaton Stewart (of Poet Bones) presents audiences with intoxicating, layered guitar melodies that captivate.

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. Shows are free to the public and are kid/pet friendly and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org.

All Soundcheck shows are free and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org.

Soundcheck Sponsors include Pinedale Travel & Tourism / Sublette County Recreation Board / The Pinedale Lodging Tax / High Mountain Real Estate / First Bank of Wyoming / Stantec / Four Pines Physical Therapy / Bank of Jackson Hole / Two Rivers CPA / Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County / Jorgensen Associates / HUB International / Katie Robertson, Associate Broker at Keller Williams Jackson Hole / Wyoming Public Radio & Media / Wyoming Community Foundation / Blue Spruce Operating

Got a minute? Give some of the upcoming acts a listen and start making plans! ?

TAE & THE NEIGHBORLY: Here





The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and

The Wyoming Cultural Trust.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com