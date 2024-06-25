Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Kicks Off June 29 with TIMMY THE TEETH w/ special guest MARTIN FARRALL JR.

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Timmy The Teeth Martin Farrell Jr.

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series kicks off Saturday, June 29 th with a cosmic-country double-bill featuring Utah’s Timmy the Teeth (trio) headlining and special guest Martin Farrell Jr. (4-piece) opening. The evening will start at 5:00 p.m. with a very special presentation by Jackson Hole’s Off Square Theatre whose Thin Air Shakespeare Company will perform selections from Romeo & Juliet!



Timothy George, known musically as Timmy The Teeth, has risen to prominence with a style as authentic as his own character, earning the nickname "Cowboy from the Crypt." Initially known for his skillful drumming with collaborators like Joshua James and Desert Noises, Timmy has now stepped into the spotlight as a distinctive artist within Utah's vibrant music community. His music, a blend that traverses the vast landscape of traditional American tunes, showcases Timmy's unique musical identity. He maintains a playful yet confident tone, touching on universal thoughts often left unspoken. His latest work, "Ain't That Bad," recorded in American Fork, Utah, showcases this blend perfectly. Co-written and produced with Joshua James, this album is a witty and catchy successor to his debut LP, "Just Another Day," solidifying Timmy The Teeth's place in the music world.



Martin Farrell Jr. is a Minnesota-born songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer intent on discovering new ways of playing old musical styles. After moving to Lawrence, KS in 2005 he. began playing banjo, bass, piano and guitar in local bluegrass and rock groups, eventually fronting his own six piece progressive bluegrass band with drums called Dr. Cotton. After meeting Kansas City-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jenna Rae, the two began writing music together and worked in a six-piece country band called Playing for Horses. The couple started performing as a “cosmic western duo” called Jenna & Martin and continued to

make themselves known in the local scene. Now Martin is ready to bring his own band on tour in support of his new album “Coffee and Laundry.”



All Soundcheck shows are free and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com