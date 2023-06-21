Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Kicks Off Saturday with Boise Trio Hillfolk Noir

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series kicks off Saturday, June 24th with high-energy Boise junkerdash band Hillfolk Noir headlining. Special guests White Rose Motor Oil, a Denver-based cow-punk duo will open.

Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), the Soundcheck Series features 5 free concerts at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale.

Music will start at 5:00 p.m. (4 PM for the July 4 show)

Shows are free to the public and are kid/pet friendly.

Setting the Soundcheck Series aside from other area music events is PFAC’s commitment to providing a family-friendly atmosphere at all of its shows.

From face painting to lemonade stands to between set performances by local dance students, the Soundcheck Series has no shortage of offerings for kids and parents alike. At the heart of the series though is an eclectic lineup of music featuring everything from cow-punk to soul to breezy California folk.

So dust off your coolers and grab a camp chair and head to Pinedale for a great summer of music!

And be sure to visit soundcheckpinedale.com and visitpinedale.org today to help plan your trip!

Saturday June 24th’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Lineup:

Built on more than 15 years of tradition, today’s Hillfolk Noir takes their acoustic guitar, double bass, and “anything you can find at a hardware store” sound and integrates driving drums and an electrified sound, kicking down limitations to create a vibe that goes beyond their Americana “junkerdash” roots. Want to call it bluegrass’s trouble-making cousin? Fine by us. A bit of string- band blues? Sure ‘nuff. A concoction of electrified rockin’ soulful folksy witchcraft mayhem? Now you’re talking, mama!

White Rose Motor Oil embraces classic country roots and combines them with pop-fueled beats. The Denver duo’s new album is a stripped-down affair that recalls Van Lear Rose, Loretta Lynn’s gritty collaboration with former White Stripes frontman Jack White.

Check both bands out before the show here:

Hillfolk Noir: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5c_vRduYW_A

White Rose Motor Oil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxZI1hg58aA

For the full lineup and more information visit soundcheckpinedale.com



The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, First Western Trust, Union Wireless, Wells Fargo, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson Fork, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio and Engel & Volkers Real Estate.