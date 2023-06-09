Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Returns with Eclectic Lineup, Family-Friendly Vibes

Pinedale’s long-running Soundcheck Summer Music Series returns for its 16th summer with an eclectic lineup of national-touring bands and regional favorites.

Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), the Soundcheck Series features 5 free concerts at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale.

Music will start at 5:00 p.m. (4 PM for the July 4 show)

Shows are free to the public and are kid/pet friendly.

Setting the Soundcheck Series aside from other area music events is PFAC’s commitment to providing a family-friendly atmosphere at all of its shows.

From face painting to lemonade stands to between set performances by local dance students, the Soundcheck Series has no shortage of offerings for kids and parents alike. At the heart of the series though is an eclectic lineup of music featuring everything from cow-punk to soul to breezy California folk.

So dust off your coolers and grab a camp chair and head to Pinedale for a great summer of music!

And be sure to visit soundcheckpinedale.com and visitpinedale.org today to help plan your trip!

Introducing the 2023 Soundcheck Summer Music Series Lineup:

Hillfolk Noir

Saturday June 24 – HILLFOLK NOIR w/ special guests WHITE ROSE MOTOR OIL

Boise’s Hillfolk Noir takes their acoustic guitar, double bass, and “anything you can find at a hardware store” sound and integrates driving drums and an electrified sound, kicking down limitations to create a vibe that goes beyond their Americana “junkerdash” roots.

Denver-based openers White Rose Motor Oil embraces classic country roots and combines them with pop-fueled beats.

Check them out before the show here:

Hillfolk Noir: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5c_vRduYW_A

White Rose Motor Oil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxZI1hg58aA

Ali McGuirk

Tuesday July 4 – ALI McGuirk w/ special guests BATDORF & THE BROTHER WOLF, MISSY JO

Ali McGuirk’s sound feels like it could exist somewhere outside of space and time– it could be on a record in the background of a party in a 1970s bungalow, or it could be on your Discover Weekly playlist on Spotify. Either way, it’s a great listen. Powerfully stunning vocals!

A true “chameleon of song”, Michael Batdorf blends genres and creates something uniquely his own. Brother Wolf is Michael’s answer to his deep love for Jimi Hendrix and is a Blues-Rock Power-Quartet that plays through the inner Mountain West.

JH-based opener Missy Jo‘s musical explorations seek to thin the barriers between R&B, Western, and Jazz.

Check out Ali McGuirk before the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5-t8ZVc294

Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs

Friday July 14 – LANEY LOU & THE BIRD DOGS w/ JASON TYLER BURTON, BOOM & THE BUST

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana band from Bozeman, Montana, that infuses four-part harmonies, engaging songwriting, and rock-n-roll drive into a modern approach to traditional folk music.

Jason Tyler Burton writes engaging songs that will make you lean in a little and really listen. He is careful with the places and people he writes about, telling complicated truths with humor and grace.

Local openers Boom & the Bust bring dreamy country songs that delve deep into roots of the dirty south and untamed west.

Check out Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs before the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4H6_kFMjgE

Rose’s Pawn Shop

Saturday July 22 – ROSE’S PAWN SHOP w/ specials guests THE LONESOME HEROES, CONIFER HOLLOW

With their fusion of bluegrass instrumentation and folk-rock amplification, Rose’s Pawn Shop have spent the better part of two decades carving out an Americana sound that’s as diverse as the band’s native Los Angeles.

Many bands claim Gram Parsons and Big Star as influences, but few compare to such time-tested landmarks. The reconfigured Lonesome Heroes fill the bill by drawing as much from Seventies pop as they do from a potpourri of country rock.

Check them out before the show here:

Rose’s Pawn Shop: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xiksCuIQtDs

Lonesome Heroes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XepvKFz0vRU

The Last Revel

Friday August 11 – THE LAST REVEL w/ special guest Kimmi Bitter

These three independently talented singer-songwriters bring together the sounds of Nashville TN, Minneapolis MN, & Bozeman MT to create Front Porch Americana soundscapes that are equally original as they are timeless.

Centered around the vein of old-school country with a cosmic west coast twist, San Diego’s Kimmi Bitter and the Westside Twang are here to transport you on a retro journey into the year 1962 through their nostalgic original songs.

Check them out before the show here:

The Last Revel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-h1dFuC34k

Kimmi Bitter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpWPIxcqVDY

For the full lineup and more information visit soundcheckpinedale.com



The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, First Western Trust, Union Wireless, Wells Fargo, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson Fork, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio and Engel & Volkers Real Estate.