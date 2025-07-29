Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Saturday August 2 – TYLOR & THE TRAIN ROBBERS w/ specials guests THE LONESOME HEROES, HUNTER PERRIN

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues Friday August 2 with Columbus, Ohio 6-piece Doc Robinson and Jackson favorites Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine! Music kicks off around 5:00 pm.

Pinedale’s Free Concert Series Rolls On Saturday Night with 3 Band Honk-Tonk Lineup!



Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series rolls on Saturday, August 2 with Idaho honky-tonk favorites Tylor and the Train Robbers and special guests from Austin The Lonesome Heroes! Houston-based singer/songwriter Hunter Perrin will open with a solo set at 5:00! This will be a special evening of all honky-tonk so dust off those boots and get down to Pinedale!

For the past decade, Tylor & the Train Robbers have been blazing trails, carving a path through the heartland with their roots country and Americana music. With boots worn thin from relentless touring, they’ve crisscrossed the country, honing their craft and delivering electrifying performances, leaving a trail of devoted fans in their wake.

Brothers Tylor Ketchum, Jason Bushman, and Tommy Bushman form the core of this musical powerhouse. Tylor, the eldest, takes the reins as the band’s frontman, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter, weaving stories through his lyrics.

Jason, on bass and backup harmonies, and Tommy, on drums and vocals, provide the steady heartbeat and backbone that defines the band’s signature sound. Rider Soran’s Electric Guitar, Pedal Steel, and Lap Steel chops add layers of depth and emotion to their music. Rounding out the Bands sound, Antonio Vazquez melds it all together with his melodically proficient Lead Guitar style.

No strangers to Pinedale, The Lonesome Heroes have been dancing the line between indie, country, and Americana sounds for nearly two decades.

Houston-based Hunter Perrin was in the John Fogerty Band for 5 years and toured the world playing CCR tunes!

For full the Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org

All Soundcheck shows are free and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org.

The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, Keller Williams Jackson Hole, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Cultural Trust, Wyoming Community Foundation, Blue Spruce Operating and First Bank

Got a minute? Give some of the upcoming acts a listen and start making plans! ?

The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and

The Wyoming Cultural Trust.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com