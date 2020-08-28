Pinedale’s Wind River Brew Fest Returns September 12th

Some of the most recognized names in the Rocky Mountain brewing scene will again converge in Pinedale Wyoming for the third annual Wind River Brew Fest.

Slated for Saturday, September 12, from 3-7 p.m., the event will feature breweries from across the region and will also boast live music and food vendors.

Confirmed Breweries include:

Square State Brewing (Rock Springs)

StillWest (Jackson)

Accomplice Brewing (Cheyenne)

Snake River Brewing (Jackson)

Wildlife Brewing (Jackson)

Live Music

Headlining the festival’s music line-up this year will be the WYOmericana Caravan. Described as “a traveling concert circus of sorts” by The New York Times, the award-winning WYOmericana Caravan Tour is a rolling representation of Wyoming’s burgeoning songwriter scene with multiple musical acts “caravanning” down the road together.

The multi-band Caravan will feature Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine (Hoback) , Jason Tyler Burton (Pinedale) and Shawn Hess (Laramie) playing full sets. Music will start at 4:30 and is free to the public.

Get Tickets & More Info

Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be mandatory and attendance will be capped, so get your tickets ASAP! Visiting brewers will be spread throughout American Legion Park and beer pouring will not involve any contact.

Tickets for Wind River Brewfest are $25 and include unlimited pours and a commemorative mug!

To purchase tickets online visit sublettechamber.com or

The Wind River Brew Fest is brought to you by Wind River Brewing Company, Pinedale Travel and Tourism and the Sublette County Chamber of Commerce.