Pinedale’s Wind River Mountain Festival Returns July 19-21–Music Fest, Adventure Race Highlight Annual Winds Celebration

Pinedale’s Wind River Mountain Festival returns July 19-21 for a weekend celebration of the Wind River Mountain Range highlighted by two nights of live music and day-long adventure race.

The Wind River Mountain Festival will feature everything from live music and gear demos to kids events and a craft beer festival.

Fun vendor booths, outdoor contests and a 5K fun run are also part of the festival with many activities taking place at American Legion Park.

The Surly Pika Adventure Race is not a triathlon or relay. It is a team-based adventure race in the front-country of the largest mountain range in the state, the Wind River Range. Team members (Pikas) must navigate with map and compass to track down checkpoints via bike, foot, and boat.

There are two race divisions: a six and a twelve-hour option. The Surly Pika will be held Sunday July 21 and online registration is available at www.windrivermtfest.com.

Headlining the music portion of the two-night festival will be Seattle indie-rockers Kuinka on Friday night and California Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters on Saturday night. Music will kick off at Legion Park at 4:00 p.m. on both nights.

Friday night headliner, Kuinka

Friday Night (July 19) Music Lineup

4:00 PM: Inaiah Lujan

5:30 PM: The Lonesome Heroes

6:45 PM: Kuinka

Saturday night headliner, Dead Winter Carpenters

Saturday Night (July 20) Music Lineup

4:00 PM: The Boom & The Bust

5:30 PM: Them Coulee Boys

6:45 PM: Dead Winter Carpenters

Got a minute? Have a listen. 🎶👇

Kuinka

Lonesome Heroes

Dead Winter Carpenters

Them Coulee Boys

Home to over 140 miles of the Continental Divide Trail (CDT), the Wind River Range is one of Wyoming’s most sought after destinations. In February of 2016, Pinedale was officially accepted as Wyoming’s first CDT Community – a designation reserved for communities in close proximity to the Trail that apply through the CDT Coalition and promise to promote good stewardship and, among other things, plan a corresponding event, which has blossomed into the 3-day festival.

For a full schedule of WRMF events visit www.windrivermtfest.com

