Pineda’s Kenpo Karate Hosts Inter School Tournament

GREEN RIVER — Pineda’s Kenpo Karate hosted an inter school karate tournament on April 1st at the Lincoln Middle School in Green River.

The tournament featured 40 competitors which allowed for smaller divisions and was a great opportunity for beginner competitors, some of whom experienced their first karate competition.

Divisions included forms, sparring, weapons, self-defense, padded sword sparring, flag sparring and board breaking.

Pineda’s Kenpo students showed they were ready for the competition with many students participating in four to six events. Seven age group grand champion divisions were held with local students taking home four of the seven grand champion awards.

The tournament also served as a preparation tournament for the upcoming 42nd annual Western Wyoming Karate Championships that will be held at the Green River Recreation Center on May 13th. This event brings in competitors from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Arizona, Idaho.

Below are full results from the tournament: