Piper Oilfield Products Seeking Outside Sales Representative

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
60
Views

Piper Oilfield Products is seeking to hire a motivated Outside Sales Representative.

Position Description

The Outside Sales Representative will have direct contact with both customers and vendors, and will ensure the highest level of service as a representative.

Additionally, they will provide immediate, courteous, enthusiastic and professional response to customer’s needs.

*Oilfield related industry experience preferred.

To Apply

Please apply in-person at 1160 Signal Dr. in Rock Springs
or send resume via email to cjenkins@piper-oilfield.com.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR