Piper Oilfield Products Seeking Outside Sales Representative

Position Description
The Outside Sales Representative will have direct contact with both customers and vendors, and will ensure the highest level of service as a representative.
Additionally, they will provide immediate, courteous, enthusiastic and professional response to customer’s needs.
*Oilfield related industry experience preferred.
To Apply
Please apply in-person at 1160 Signal Dr. in Rock Springs
or send resume via email to cjenkins@piper-oilfield.com.
