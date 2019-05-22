Pla Mor Lanes Men’s Team Wins Senior High 5 Tournament in Gillette

ROCK SPRINGS– This past weekend, the Wyoming Bowling Proprietors Association held the Senior High 5 Tournament in Gillette, at Frontier Lanes.

The highest average bowlers of men and women from all over the state’s bowling centers are pitted against each other at the tournament.

To be eligible to bowl in the Senior High 5 Tournament the bowler must be aged 50 years old and above.

The Pla Mor Lanes Men’s Team won the 2019 tournament. The team members are, Jack Hower, Larry Smith, Darrel Scott, Larry Clark, and Al Battisti, Jr.