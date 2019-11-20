Plan Ahead and Drive Safe This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving weekend is the most traveled weekend in the United States.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known as “Blackout Wednesday”, which has been established as the biggest drinking night of the year.

In 2018, over the Thanksgiving weekend, there were 265 alcohol-related vehicle crashes throughout the state of Wyoming.

Sweetwater County is ranked 4th in the state for the highest number of alcohol-related vehicle crashes. In 2018 throughout the county, there were 46 alcohol-related vehicle crashes.

Here are some tips if you plan on celebrating the holiday weekend:

Designate a sober driver at the beginning of the night. (In 2018, there were 375 alcohol related

arrests just in Sweetwater County.) If you do not have a sober driver, call a cab ahead of time.

*InformationSource: WASCOP Alcohol and Crime Report 2018

TAXI SERVICES IN ROCK SPRINGS All Time Taxi-$15 in town

(307) 382-3183 Jiffy Cab

(307) 363-0728

Southwest Counseling and Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition wish you and yours a safe and Happy Holiday!

