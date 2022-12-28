Plane Nearly Slides Off Runway at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

UPDATE: Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker said there appears to be no damage to the aircraft, which was a CRJ-200. The cause is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

ROCK SPRINGS — An airplane carrying 47 passengers almost slid off the runway at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport last night after encountering icy conditions.

The Rock Springs Police Department reports that around 9:40 p.m. officers responded to the airport to assist in the near slid off.

A SkyWest Airlines flight which was at full passenger capacity along with its crew were on the plane at the time of the incident.

The commercial passenger plane out of Denver was attempting to land at the time, according to a statement from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

“No injuries have been reported” and buses from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 assisted in transporting passengers from the plane to safety.

SweetwaterNOW has reached out to the airport for more information and will update as it becomes available.

Editor’s Note: Per the request of SkyWest Airline officials, this story was updated to reflect that 47 passengers were on the plane instead of 50 and the plane didn’t slide all the way off of the runway.