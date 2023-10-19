Playoff Scenarios for Green River Wolves Football

GREEN RIVER – As the regular season comes to an end, there is no question that the Wolves have had a difficult season. Having to face two #1 ranked teams at home over the course of three weeks would be hard for any team to overcome but, their playoff hopes are far from their reach.

Green River has shown signs of life through the season to this point. They held their ground better than most would have assumed against a #1 ranked Star Valley team last week and had one of their best offensive games of the season. The Wolves defensive unit is the strength of the team this year and if both sides of the ball can click this week against Evanston, they still have a chance to make a postseason appearance.

According to wyoming-football.com, Green River could still tie for the 4th seed if they win against Evanston and Star Valley wins against Jackson. This would put the Wolves in a 3-way tie for 4th with Evanston and Jackson. If Green River wins against the Red Devils by 12 or more points, they could force a coin flip for the final spot. If they win but only by 11 or less, the Wolves will still be out of the playoffs as Evanston is winning the point differential right now by +12.

Whoever wins the 4th seed will take on the number 1 seed of the 3A East. This could end up being Riverton, Buffalo, or Douglas.

The Green River Wolves will be playing this Thursday night a 6 p.m. at home. The game will be broadcast by TRN Media on 104.9 FM or 1490 AM on KUGR Radio. The game will also be live-streamed with free HD video on TRN Sports on YouTube and The Radio Network Facebook page.