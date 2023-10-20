Playoff Scenarios for Rock Springs Tigers Football

ROCK SPRINGS – As we approach an end to the regular season, the Tigers are in the playoffs for the 9th straight season. The last time the Tigers missed the playoffs was back in 2014. This doesn’t mean that the final week isn’t important for the Tigers post-season.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rock Springs has had a rocky year at times but the resiliency of the team has allowed them to secure a spot in the playoffs. The seed that the Tigers will be has yet to be determined.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to wyoming-football.com, the winner of the Rock Springs game vs. Cheyenne Central will secure the 6th seed with victory. The loser will have the 7th seed.

Whoever wins the 6th seed will take on the 3rd seed, which at this point can be Natrona, Campbell County, or Thunder Basin.

The 7th seed will take on the 2nd seed which Cheyenne East has already clinched.

The Rock Springs Tigers will be playing this Friday night at 6 p.m. at home. The game will be broadcast by TRN Media on 97.9 FM. The game will also be live-streamed with free HD video on TRN Sports on YouTube and The Radio Network Facebook page.