Plea Agreement Results in 42 Days at Sublette County Jail for Police Chief’s Daughter

ROCK SPRINGS — The daughter of the Rock Springs Police Chief will spend Christmas and New Years Day behind bars after pleading no contest to a charge related to poisoning her roommate’s dog earlier this year.

Allie Erspamer, 19, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor cruelty to animals Dec. 3 before Circuit Court Judge John LaBuda. The charge was amended from an initial felony charge through a plea agreement. The felony could have resulted in a prison sentence of up to two years. Instead, Erspamer was sentenced to 42 days in jail and was ordered to pay $2,224.86 in restitution to the dog’s owner. Erspamer is being jailed at the Sublette County Detention Center.

The case was handled by the Sublette County Attorney’s Office and LaBuda, who presides over circuit court in Sublette County, due to various conflicts of interest resulting from Bill Erspamer being the RSPD chief. The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved a request to appoint an outside prosecutor for the case in August.

Allie Erspamer. Sublette County Detention Center photo.

Since charging documents were filed in late September, the case involving Erspamer has garnered international attention, having been covered online by media outlets including People Magazine and the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom.

The original charge was filed Sept. 29 and claimed Erspamer had poisoned her roommate’s puppy. The dog was euthanized in April after it has started experiencing seizures and its health began to quickly deteriorate. An examination by the Wyoming Veterinarian Crime Lab showed the dog had ingested vehicle anti-freeze. Documents state Erspamer expressed a distaste for the dog early shortly after moving into the apartment she shared. Documents say Erspamer had asked a friend for anti-freeze, with that friend later informing Erspamer’s roommate of the request. A police search of Erspamer’s phone revealed she had conducted online searches asking if anti-freeze and bleach poisoning could be detected in an autopsy.