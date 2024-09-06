Plug Pulled on Project Bison CO2 Sequestration Project

ROCK SPRINGS – What would have been a revolutionary carbon capture project in Sweetwater County is now dead as the company behind it has opted to focus its attention to other projects.

CarbonCapture Inc. announced recently that its Project Bison would be suspended due to competition for renewable energy, leading the company to focus on other carbon capture projects. Company references to Project Bison have been removed from CarbonCapture’s website, though links to news articles referencing Wyoming remain. A new project, Project Sonora, is listed on the company’s main page, with a short note advising that details about the project are forthcoming.

Project Bison was one of many industrial projects slated for southwestern Wyoming. Other industrial projects taking place include new trona mines in Sweetwater county and the joint venture between TerraPower and Rocky Mountain Power to build a nuclear reactor in Kemmerer. Kayla McDonald, the economic development specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, says the development is disappointing, but SEDC remains ready to assist if the company returns with new projects for the area.

“It’s unfortunate for Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming, but we wish the Project Bison team the best,” she said. “SEDC stands ready to support them should they consider future projects in Sweetwater County. In the meantime, the southwest side of the state has a lot of growth on the horizon and SEDC is doing its part in helping the projects that have been announced with initiative to help their projects be successful. We are excited for the future growth that awaits in Sweetwater County.”

The project termination comes months after CarbonCapture showed its Leo Series of commercial carbon capture units at an event in June. Ron Wild, regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power, attended the event and said the company didn’t mention the possibility of suspending Project Bison at that time. The company listed Rep. J.T. Larson, R-Rock Springs, as one of the speakers at the event.

Despite progress being made on the project before its termination, there were concerns about how it would be powered. According to Politico, Department of Energy documents released through a Freedom of Information Act request outlined the company’s interest in small nuclear reactors as part of the initial concept for the Wyoming Regional Direct Air Capture Hub.

“It adds complication upon complication,” Wil Burns, the co-director of American University’s Institute for Carbon Removal Law and Policy told Politico in January. “You’re starting off with a complex new technology, and now you’re trying to wed another complex technology, including one that’s in transition.”

Prior to pulling the plug on Project Bison, CarbonCapture was active in the area. The company hired a Sweetwater County-based community relations manager and had representation on Western Wyoming Community College’s presidential search committee. The company also hosted local town hall meetings about the project.