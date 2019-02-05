Point Bar Seeking Bartender

Point Bar is seeking a hard-working, full time bartender who can work evenings and weekends.
Requirements
- The right applicant will have strong customer service skills and the ability to multitask.
- No experience required, if you have the right attitude we are willing to teach you everything you need to be successful.
- Applicant must have reliable transportation.
To Apply
Please apply by sending an email to pointstore@live.com with your name, phone number, and a brief description of why you are interested in this job.
We will contact applicants for preliminary interview by phone.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.