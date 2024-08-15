Point Battles Intensify at Sweetwater Speedway with Four Races Remaining

Brian Ungaro heading out of turn two at the Sweetwater Speedway. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS – With just four race nights remaining in the 2024 season at Sweetwater Speedway, the competition is heating up across multiple classes as drivers battle for the top spot in the points standings. The upcoming Pitt Stop Motorsports All-Star Modified Special on August 16-17 will play a crucial role in the standings leading to the final weekend of racing for the All-Star Labor Day Special August 30-31.

IMCA Modified

In the IMCA Modified class, Green River’s Bryson Yeager leads with 220 points, but his margin is narrow, with his brother, Braxton Yeager, just six points behind. Idaho Falls’ Terrell Payne is in third place with 212 points, 8 points back from the leader.

IMCA Sport Compact

Marc Hammond of Rock Springs holds the lead with 218 points. He has an 11-point cushion over fellow Rock Springs driver Jonathon Crawford, who sits at 207 points. Green River’s Cody Poll is close behind with 205 points, trailing the leader by 13.

IMCA Sport Mod

Aztec, New Mexico’s Brian Carey commands the top position with 228 points, giving him a comfortable 29-point lead over Price, Utah’s Shawn Parish. David Pitt of Rock Springs is in third with 194 points, 34 points off the pace.

IMCA Stock Car

Green River’s Justen Yeager tops the IMCA Stock Car standings with 115 points, holding a slim one-point lead over Brad Ostler. Justen’s son Braxton is in third place with 110 points.

Go-Kart – Beginner

Justice Lee from Lyman leads the Beginner Go-Kart standings with 205 points. Urijah Pitt from Rock Springs trails by 14 points, while Rawlins’ McCoy Puckett rounds out the top three with 171 points.

Go-Kart – Intermediate

Clay Miller from Grantsville Utah leads the Intermediate Go-Kart standings with 204 points, four points ahead of Rock Springs’ Cooper Wright. Mia Piazza of Green River is in third place with 194 points.

Go-Kart – Advanced

Rock Springs’ Danica Delp is in first place in the Advanced Go-Kart division with 195 points, followed by Michael Dever, also of Rock Springs, who trails by just seven points.