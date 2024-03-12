Pokes Face Fresno State in MW Championship Tournament

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys will face the Fresno State Bulldogs in the First Round of the Mountain West Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday at Noon. Wyoming, seeded eighth, meets the ninth-seeded Bulldogs in a consecutive encounter between the teams.

The game will be broadcast with TRN Media on KUGR Radio at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

Wyoming holds a 15-16 overall record and finished 8-10 in conference play after defeating Fresno State 86-47 on Saturday. The Cowboys shot 45.2 percent from the field this year, ranking first in the MW. They also have a 36.8 percent shooting rate from behind the arc. The team averages 34.6 rebounds per game and shoots 74.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Fresno State enters the contest with an 11-20 overall record and a 4-14 mark in conference play. The Bulldogs score 67.1 points per game while allowing 73.5 points per game. They shoot 45.2 percent from the field and average 6.1 steals per game.

Leading Wyoming’s scoring this season is Sam Griffin, averaging 16.8 points per game, followed by Akuel Kot at 13.7 points per game. Mason Walters adds 12.5 points per game, while Brendan Wenzel contributes 11.5 points per game and has made 60 three-pointers this season. Cam Manyawu leads the team in rebounds with 6.9 per game.

Fresno State is led by Isaiah Hill, averaging 12.1 points per game, along with 6.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Xavier DuSell adds 11.6 points per game and has made 85 triples this season.

Wyoming trails Fresno State 22-17 in the all-time series, dating back to 1972. The Cowboys won the previous matchup against the Bulldogs last week 86-47. The two teams have met once on a neutral floor, with the Bulldogs claiming victory.

With a win over Fresno State, Wyoming will advance to face top-seeded Utah State in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 1 p.m.