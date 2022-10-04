Pokes Head for New Mexico to Take on Rival Lobos

LARAMIE — It will be the first conference road trip of the season for the Wyoming Cowboys this week when they travel to Albuquerque, N.M., to take on the New Mexico Lobos. This year’s meeting will be the 75th meeting between the two long-time conference rivals.

Wyoming’s record is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference entering this week. New Mexico is 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain West. The Cowboys have defeated Air Force (17-14) and lost to San Jose State (33-16) in conference play this season. New Mexico lost at home to Boise State (31-14) earlier this season and lost at UNLV (31-20) last Saturday.

Peasly Key to Wyoming’s Offense

Wyoming’s starting quarterback, junior Andrew Peasley, has been a spark for the Wyoming Cowboy offense all season. Much of that spark has been provided by Peasley’s ability to generate big plays both throwing the ball and running the ball.

Peasley has created 15 explosive pass plays of 15 yards or more this season for 406 yards through six games. He has added 10 explosive running plays of 10 yards or more for 198 yards. All total, Peasley has been responsible for 25 explosive plays for 604 yards in six games.

Among those explosive plays are a season best 51-yard TD pass to Joshua Cobbs against Tulsa and a 61-yard run against San Jose State to set up another Cowboy touchdown.

The native of La Grande, Ore., currently ranks No. 5 in the Mountain West in total offense, averaging 176.5 yards per game. He has accounted for 1,059 yards of total offense in 2022.

Lobos Overview

New Mexico will enter this Saturday’s game against Wyoming with a 2-3 record and an 0-2 record in the Mountain West.

UNM is giving up only 113. 2 rushing yards per game to rank No. 3 in the Mountain West and No. 37 in the nation, but the Lobos are giving up 242.4 passing yards per game, which ranks No. 9 in the MW and No. 86 nationally.

On offense, UNM is averaging 248.8 yards per game to rank No. 11 in the league. They average 130.2 rushing yards per game and 118.6 passing yards.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm, Mountain Time from New Mexico’s University Stadium.