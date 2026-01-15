Pokes in the Playoffs: Allen and Wingard Battled in Wild Card

Josh Allen. Photo sent in from University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE — What Josh Allen accomplished Sunday in Jacksonville bordered on the extraordinary. Battling through multiple injuries, the former University of Wyoming quarterback delivered a gutsy performance to lift Buffalo to a 27-24 comeback victory over the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. This game also included four lead changes in the fourth quarter, which is the most in NFL postseason history.

Allen completed 28 of his 35 attempts for 273 yards and a touchdown. He was equally impactful on the ground, rushing 11 times for 33 yards and a pair of scores.

Including both the regular season and postseason, Allen has completed 347 of 495 passes for 3,941 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed 123 times for 612 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Bills advance to face top-seeded Denver in the Divisional Round on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Below is a look at how former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Wild Card Weekend.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard put together a solid effort in Jacksonville’s 27-24 loss to Buffalo, recording four tackles.

Taking the regular season and postseason into account, Wingard wrapped up the year with 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hit. Jacksonville finished 13-5 overall after capturing the AFC South title.

Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles

Epps logged a decent outing in the Eagles’ 23-19 loss to San Francisco, finishing with three tackles.

Including postseason play, Epps totaled 24 tackles and one tackle for loss in 13 games for an 11-7 Philadelphia team that claimed the NFC East crown.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum and the Broncos were idle during the Wild Card Round after earning a first-round bye. During the regular season, Crum played 148 snaps, including 65 on offense and 83 on special teams, for 14-3 Denver.

The Broncos host Buffalo in the Divisional Round on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Chad Muma, New England Patriots

Muma did not record a statistic in New England’s 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. During the regular season, Muma made nine tackles in eight games split between Indianapolis and New England.

The Patriots host Houston in the Divisional Round on Sunday at 1 p.m.