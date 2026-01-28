Pokes in the Playoffs: Championship Round

Sept 4, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma (48) against the Montana State Bobcats at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Bobcats 19-16. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

LARAMIE — No matter how Sunday’s AFC Championship Game played out, the University of Wyoming was guaranteed to have a former student-athlete playing on Super Bowl Sunday. In blizzard-like conditions, New England held off Denver for a 10-7 win, sending Chad Muma to the biggest stage in sports.

Muma recorded one tackle in the Patriots’ road victory. That gives him two tackles during New England’s postseason run and 11 total tackles when combining his regular-season and playoff appearances between Indianapolis and New England.

Fellow former Cowboy Frank Crum saw his season come to an end with the loss. Crum logged 16 snaps for Denver, nine on offense and seven on special teams. He finished the season having participated in 168 total snaps.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m., with Muma and the Patriots set to face the Seattle Seahawks.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors: