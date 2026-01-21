Pokes in the Playoffs: Crum Helps Punch Broncos Ticket With Big TD

LARAMIE — Laramie found itself in the national spotlight Saturday during the Divisional Round showdown between Buffalo and Denver. Whether it was tied to Laramie native Frank Crum or longtime Laramie star Josh Allen, the Gem City of the Plains was mentioned repeatedly throughout the broadcast.

The first nod came when former University of Wyoming offensive lineman Frank Crum rumbled into the end zone on a gadget play for a touchdown. Another followed shortly thereafter when Allen delivered yet another highlight-reel play, prompting more discussion of his Laramie roots.

In the end, only one former Wyoming Cowboy could advance, and it was Crum and the Broncos who emerged victorious with a 33-30 overtime win. Crum scored the touchdown and logged three additional snaps as Denver punched its ticket to the AFC Championship Game, where it will host New England on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen and the Bills saw their season come to a close Saturday. He completed 25 of 39 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 12 times for 66 yards.

Including the regular season and postseason, Allen finished the year completing 372 of 534 passes for 4,224 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 678 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 135 carries.

Chad Muma, New England Patriots

Muma recorded a tackle in the Patriots’ 28-16 victory over Houston. Including postseason play, Muma has now made 10 tackles in nine games split between Indianapolis and New England.

The Patriots travel to Denver for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.