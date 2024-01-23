Pokes in the Playoffs: Divisional Round 

LARAMIE – Two former University of Wyoming football players played during the Divisional Round of the National Football League playoffs this past week. Each performed well with one advancing to the NFC Championship while Josh Allen’s season came to an end.

Tashaun Gipson – currently the longest-tenured former Poke at 12 years in the NFL – helped San Francisco rally for a win over Green Bay. Allen, despite a strong game, couldn’t quarterback the Bills to a come-from-behind victory against Kansas City.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Gipson (31) celebrates with the defense after Dre Greenlaw’s Interception. Courtesy of 49ers.com

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson and the 49ers’ kicked off their playoff run this past week after enjoying a bye during the Wild Card Round. San Francisco prevailed at home 24-21.

Gipson played a solid game making three tackles from his safety position. This season, Gipson has 63 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, and one quarterback hit.

The 49ers host Detroit in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Courtesy photo, buffalobills.com

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen’s Bills fell at home to Kansas City, 27-24. He was 26-39 passing for 186 yards and one touchdown. He had a team-high 72 yards rushing on 12 carries with two scores.

Allen finished the sixth year of his NFL career completing 432 of his 648 attempts for 4,695 yards and 33 touchdowns with 18 interceptions. He also ran it 131 times totaling 670 yards and 18 scores.