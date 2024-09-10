Pokes in the Pros: 2024 Week 1

LARAMIE — The National Football League season kicked off last week, with several former University of Wyoming football players making an impact for their respective teams.

Josh Allen led the way for the former Cowboys, helping the Buffalo Bills rally from a two-score deficit to defeat Arizona 34-28. Allen was highly efficient, completing 18 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 39 rushing yards on nine carries with two more scores.

Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming players performed in Week 1:

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson made three tackles from his defensive end position as the Saints dominated Carolina 47-10 on Sunday. Dating back to last season, Granderson has recorded at least three tackles in 16 of his last 17 games.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson led all players with 13 tackles in the Bengals’ 16-10 loss to New England on Sunday. His performance included one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits, tying him for fourth in the league in tackles after Week 1.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps registered five tackles in the Raiders’ 22-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, tying for second on the team. It marked his third straight game with multiple tackles, dating back to last season.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma recorded two tackles in Jacksonville’s 20-17 loss to Miami on Sunday. It was the first time Muma recorded a stat since Nov. 12 of last year.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard did not play due to injury in Jacksonville’s 20-17 loss to Miami.

Tashaun Gipson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gipson was suspended and did not play in Jacksonville’s 20-17 loss to Miami.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum was inactive for the Broncos in their 26-20 loss to Seattle.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch is currently on the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans defeated Carolina 47-10 on Sunday.