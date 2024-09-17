Pokes in the Pros: 2024 Week 2

LARAMIE — After two weeks of the NFL season, no team has been as dominant as the New Orleans Saints, and former University of Wyoming standout Carl Granderson is playing a key role in their success.

Granderson has racked up eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits from his defensive end position. The Saints improved to 2-0 with a 44-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, where Granderson tallied five tackles, 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

New Orleans will host Philadelphia in Week 3.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming players fared in Week 2:

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Photo from buffalobills.com

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen and the Bills improved to 2-0 after a 31-10 win over Miami on Thursday. The defense took the lead in this game, allowing Allen to finish with 13 completions on 19 attempts for 139 yards and one touchdown.

For the season, Allen is 31-for-42 for 371 yards with three touchdowns and has added 41 rushing yards and two scores.

Buffalo will face Jacksonville on Monday Night Football.

Photo from bengals.com

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Despite a strong showing from Wilson, the Bengals dropped to 0-2 after a narrow 26-25 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. Wilson contributed 12 tackles from his linebacker spot.

Wilson has accumulated 24 tackles this season, tying him for second in the league.

Cincinnati will host Washington on Monday Night Football.

Photo from raiders.com

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps and the Raiders earned their first win of the season, defeating Baltimore 26-23. Epps recorded four tackles and a tackle for loss from his safety position.

Epps now has nine tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

Las Vegas will host Carolina in Week 3.

Photo from jaguars.com

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma had one tackle in Jacksonville’s 18-13 loss to Cleveland on Sunday, dropping the Jaguars to 0-2 on the season.

Muma has registered three tackles this season. Jacksonville travels to Buffalo for Monday Night Football.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard did not play due to injury in Jacksonville’s 18-13 loss to Cleveland. He has yet to play this season.

Tashaun Gipson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gipson remained out due to suspension in Jacksonville’s 18-13 loss to Cleveland. He has not played this season.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum was inactive in Denver’s 13-6 loss to Pittsburgh. He has yet to be active this season.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has not been elevated this season.